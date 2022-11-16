NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings after the game at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings.

The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, who are coming off an overtime loss to the 4-6 Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, this would mark the second time since 1970 that an 8-1 team or better was a home underdog without starting a backup quarterback.

Vikings fans are used to getting overlooked, and some have embraced the "nobody believes in us" mentality.

It's not just biased bettors supporting America's Team; ESPN gives Dallas a 57.2 percent win probability.

Although Minnesota matches the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFL's best record, each of its last seven wins was by eight points or fewer. Before defeating the Bills, the Vikings' only victory against a team currently brandishing a winning record came over the Miami Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa.

While the Cowboys also haven't topped many lethal opponents, they won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. They also have a higher point differential (+47) than the Vikings (+35).

A Cowboys win wouldn't shock most observers, but the Vikings were also underdogs against the Bills despite Josh Allen's elbow injury. Sportsbook will have to show them more respect if they leave Minneanapolis with another win.