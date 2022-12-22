NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Controversial Comments

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth didn't shy away from talking about the United States' gun problems during Sunday Night Football this past weekend.

The Sunday Night Football analyst brought up the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Collinsworth seemed truly saddened by the fact that the people who allegedly shot Robinson were two teens.

Collinsworth's decision to bring up the shooting went viral on social media.

"Who is the person that thinks that gun violence in DC is supposed to be kept a secret? We should have a talk about you loving violence and how it doesn't fit In America. Chris Collinsworth is stand up man and terrific announcer who is an encyclopedia for football. Standout WR," one fan wrote.

Not everyone liked it, though.

"Feeling pretty glad Cris Collinsworth got cut off by the play before he started opining about DC gun violence," one fan wrote.

"Why is chris collinsworth yelling about the brian robinson gun situation this is like the 4th time tonight," one fan added.

"Cris Collinsworth is giving commentary on adolescent gun violence?" one fan added.

Two teens were arrested in the shooting of the Washington Commanders running back earlier this year.

"A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday and a 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday. Both have been charged with assault with the intent to rob while armed with a gun, according to a MPD statement.

Both suspects are male. They were 16-years-old and 14-years-old, respectively, at the time of the incident, police said," CNN reported.

It will be interesting to see if Collinsworth decides to bring up the topic again.