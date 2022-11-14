NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers took down the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 10.

San Francisco, led by veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, topped Justin Herbert and Los Angeles, 22-16, on Sunday evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth were on the call for NBC.

Of course, fans had plenty to say about Collinsworth's Sunday night performance

"Need a supercut of every time Collinsworth says that someone is “maybe the best [position] in the National Football League,'" one fan joked.

"Chris Collinsworth said he’s surprised 49ers haven’t gone to hurry up. I’ve been asking for tempo for years now. I’d love to ask Kyle why they don’t go tempo," another fan added.

"The downside to the 49ers being on SNF is the pre-game show means nepotism nonsense from Jac Collinsworth and Chris Simms. We'll stick with Cowboys-Packers overtime," one fan added.

"I wanted to watch some football on tv after I got home from the stadium but Collinsworth ruined that so….no football tonight. I can’t take any more aggravation. And Collinsworth is as aggravating as it gets," another fan added.

"Cris Collinsworth doesn’t hide his bias and saltiness from losing those SBs while commentating on #49ers games. It’s gross," one fan suggested.

The 49ers, meanwhile, improved to 5-4 on the season with Sunday's win, while the Chargers dropped to 5-4.