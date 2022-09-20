NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's 'Slide' Admission

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth provided football fans the information they've been waiting for when explaining the origin and recent disappearance of his vintage slide.

On FanDuel TV's Up & Adams, the Sunday Night Football announcer told Kay Adams that his quirky camera entrance started because he needed to stay out of sight while Al Michaels gave his usual solo introduction.

"Al Michaels did an opening monologue, right? He came on by himself, and that's what Al has done for the last 20 years," Collinsworth said. "So I'm like, I'm not changing that. You just do that."

He explained that the production team put a piece of tape on the set to signify where Collinsworth should sit during Michaels' monologue. However, the play-by-play announcer told his colleague to "get your a-- out of the frame."

With his shoulder in sight, Collinsworth leaned away from the shot. He then slipped back onto the frame, and he eventually embraced the slide when it became popular among fans. However, it's no longer necessary after Michaels left for Thursday Night Football.

"And then it started to become a thing, but Mike Tirico doesn't do the opening monologue. So what am I going to do?"

Now we finally have the answer. As one fan declared, the slide vanishing this season is "all Tirico's fault."

Others appreciate the "wholesome content" while applauding Adams for her investigative journalism.

Collinsworth kept the door open for incorporating the slide in some fashion, perhaps as he leaves the booth after the game. However, he thought his usual entrance would look "stupid" without the proper context.

One thing seems clear: Fans want the slide back. Let's see if Collinsworth indulges them at the start of this Sunday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.