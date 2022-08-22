NFL World Reacts To Crushing Giants Rookie Injury News
The hits keep on coming for New York Giants rookies.
On Monday, the Giants learned that No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss three to four weeks with a sprained MCL. However, he wasn't the only neophyte to get injured during Sunday night's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The team confirmed that Darrian Beavers, a linebacker selected in the sixth round, tore his ACL. He'll miss his entire rookie season.
It's another unfortunate injury for the Giants, who also lost fifth-round guard Marcus McKethan to the same injury.
Giants fans were disheartened to learn about Beavers, who looked poised to help a position of need amid an impressive training camp.
Others blamed the MetLife Stadium turf for the team's injury woes.
Beavers at least looked like a candidate to play meaningful second-string reps, if not earn a starting spot in a lacking linebacker unit.
The former UConn transfer tallied 98 tackles (11 for a loss), four sacks, and a pick during his final year at Cincinnati before the Giants made him a Day 3 selection. While they'll hope to have Thibodeaux ready for Week 1, they're otherwise relying on Blae Martinez, Tae Crowder, and Carter Coughlin at linebacker.
It's uncertainly not an ideal start for a new regime looking to snap a streak of five straight seasons with no more than six wins.