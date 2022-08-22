NFL World Reacts To Crushing Giants Rookie Injury News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The hits keep on coming for New York Giants rookies.

On Monday, the Giants learned that No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss three to four weeks with a sprained MCL. However, he wasn't the only neophyte to get injured during Sunday night's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team confirmed that Darrian Beavers, a linebacker selected in the sixth round, tore his ACL. He'll miss his entire rookie season.

It's another unfortunate injury for the Giants, who also lost fifth-round guard Marcus McKethan to the same injury.

Giants fans were disheartened to learn about Beavers, who looked poised to help a position of need amid an impressive training camp.

Others blamed the MetLife Stadium turf for the team's injury woes.

Beavers at least looked like a candidate to play meaningful second-string reps, if not earn a starting spot in a lacking linebacker unit.

The former UConn transfer tallied 98 tackles (11 for a loss), four sacks, and a pick during his final year at Cincinnati before the Giants made him a Day 3 selection. While they'll hope to have Thibodeaux ready for Week 1, they're otherwise relying on Blae Martinez, Tae Crowder, and Carter Coughlin at linebacker.

It's uncertainly not an ideal start for a new regime looking to snap a streak of five straight seasons with no more than six wins.