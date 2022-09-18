NFL World Reacts To Cryptic O.J. Simpson News

LAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 5: O.J. Simpson stands during sentencing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center December 5, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Issac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images)

An O.J. Simpson story is reportedly coming soon.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is teasing an upcoming story about the former NFL running back.

Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was back in Los Angeles for the Week 1 opener between the Rams and the Bills.

Apparently, Simpson had an interaction with the wife of the Rams quarterback.

“It’s a good one… I can’t believe it happened, but yes, I will save the O.J. Simpson story for this coming week’s podcast,” Stafford said.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Must’ve needed a break while out in LA looking for the guy who actually did it," one fan said sarcastically.

Simpson, who was acquitted on murder charges, has claimed that he doesn't like visiting Los Angeles, because according to him, the "real killer" could still be on the loose.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Perhaps we'll learn the full O.J. Simpson story soon.