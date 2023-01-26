NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Dating Announcement

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly back on the dating scene.

According to a report from Page Six, the superstar quarterback is dating a notable athlete. Prescott, who recently broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, is dating a collegiate swimmer.

Page Six reports that Dak Prescott is dating an LSU Tigers athlete.

"Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been casually dating a Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch following his breakup from Natalie Buffett, Page Six can exclusively reveal," they report.

"While it’s unclear when they first got together, sources tell us Prescott, 29, and Jannasch, 20, were “active” over the holidays."

Dak and Jadyn are not believed to be too serious at the moment, though perhaps things are progressing.

"🔥🔥 you go girl!!!" one fan wrote.

"😍😍😍" one fan added.

"She said… big slay," another fan wrote on social media.

"she swims ?! 😱😱😱" another fan added on social media.

Prescott and the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is off to the NFC Championship Game, where they will be taking on the Cowboys' rival in the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.