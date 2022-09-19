NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Decision News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have already made a decision on Dak Prescott for Week 3.

Prescott will not play against the New York Giants on Monday night. The Cowboys will have Cooper Rush under center for at least one more week.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones announced the news on Monday afternoon.

The Cowboys are coming off a big win over the Bengals on Sunday. They can afford to let Prescott continue to heal up and get back to 100 percent.

Fans want the Cowboys to be as cautious as possible right now.

"Please don’t rush him back," one fan wrote.

"The more the Cowboys can win without Dak the more time they can buy. Next Monday night at New York is huge," another fan added.

The Cowboys will travel to New York to face the Giants in Week 3.

Rush and the Cowboys will kick off against Daniel Jones and the Giants at 8:15 p.m. E.T. next Monday.