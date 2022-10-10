NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Postgame News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 on the 2022 season, 4-0 with quarterback Cooper Rush, who replaced an injured Dak Prescott in a season-opening loss to the Bucs.

Will we see Prescott a week from tonight?

The Cowboys are set to play the 5-0 Eagles in a huge NFC East matchup next Sunday night. Rush has been playing well, but the Cowboys are obviously Prescott's team.

Prescott is day-to-day, according to the postgame news, and he'll be checked by doctors on Tuesday.

"Dak Prescott said he's day-to-day, and that he can grip a football. He'll see a doctor on Tuesday," Calvin Watkins wrote.

Fans remain split on if he'll play against the Eagles, though.

"Dak knows they don't stand a chance at the Eagles so he's trying to get back for that game," one fan wrote.

"He ain't playing next week," another fan added.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy weighed in, too.

""The biggest thing for Dak is just to make sure the ball is coming off his hand the way he’s accustomed to coming off his hand. So he’ll continue to work that way starting Monday," McCarthy told reporters.

We'll likely know by Tuesday or Wednesday if Prescott has a real chance of playing.