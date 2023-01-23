NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening.
The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.
Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. He says his interceptions number will never be at this amount again.
“I can promise the number will never be this again. I can promise that.”
Prescott will have to let his play do the talking on this one, though.
"Dak, you've lost Cowboys Nation - you can't win meaningful games," one fan wrote.
"That’s awesome to hear but it all sounds familiar doesn’t i,' one fan wrote.
"Where have I heard that before....." one fan added.
"I called it! Someone should tell him he looks silly promising these things," another fan added.
The Cowboys have been bounced by the 49ers in the playoffs for the second straight year.
Will Prescott and Co. bounce back in 2023?