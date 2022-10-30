NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Pregame Outfit

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dak Prescott paid tribute to a legendary Dallas Cowboys player on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys quarterback rocked an Emmitt Smith sweatshirt on his way to AT&T Stadium.

Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher, celebrated his record-breaking anniversary earlier this month.

"Dak has arrived 😎," FOX Sports: NFL tweeted.

That's a pretty good-looking sweatshirt.

"I need that cap & GO ‘BOYS!," one fan tweeted.

"That @EmmittSmith22 shirt 🔥," another fan added.

"In that @TrueBrvnd 🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

The Cowboys are currently leading the Bears, 14-0, on Sunday afternoon.