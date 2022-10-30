NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Pregame Outfit
Dak Prescott paid tribute to a legendary Dallas Cowboys player on Sunday afternoon.
The Cowboys quarterback rocked an Emmitt Smith sweatshirt on his way to AT&T Stadium.
Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher, celebrated his record-breaking anniversary earlier this month.
"Dak has arrived 😎," FOX Sports: NFL tweeted.
That's a pretty good-looking sweatshirt.
"I need that cap & GO ‘BOYS!," one fan tweeted.
"That @EmmittSmith22 shirt 🔥," another fan added.
"In that @TrueBrvnd 🔥🔥," another fan wrote.
The Cowboys are currently leading the Bears, 14-0, on Sunday afternoon.