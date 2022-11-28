NFL World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wife's Video
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is obviously known for racing, but he's a massive NFL fan, too.
The legendary NASCAR driver is a big-time Washington Commanders fan.
Dale Jr. grew up rooting for the Redskins, who obviously had a lot of success in the 1980s and 90s. Times have been tough in the 21st century, but Dale Jr. was proud on Sunday.
The NFL World is loving the video shared by Dale Jr's wife, Amy, on social media.
"Thank you @AmyEarnhardt for sharing this reaction of @DaleJr to the end zone INT yesterday. This is how we all felt too!" one fan wrote.
NFL fans are loving the video shared by the wife of the legendary NASCAR driver.
"Awesome," one fan wrote.
"That was our house too!" another fan wrote.
"You should get up with some investors and buy the team," another fan suggested.
It would be pretty cool to see Dale Jr. getting involved in an official capacity.