NFL World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wife's Video

DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is obviously known for racing, but he's a massive NFL fan, too.

The legendary NASCAR driver is a big-time Washington Commanders fan.

Dale Jr. grew up rooting for the Redskins, who obviously had a lot of success in the 1980s and 90s. Times have been tough in the 21st century, but Dale Jr. was proud on Sunday.

The NFL World is loving the video shared by Dale Jr's wife, Amy, on social media.

"Thank you @AmyEarnhardt for sharing this reaction of @DaleJr to the end zone INT yesterday. This is how we all felt too!" one fan wrote.

NFL fans are loving the video shared by the wife of the legendary NASCAR driver.

"Awesome," one fan wrote.

"That was our house too!" another fan wrote.

"You should get up with some investors and buy the team," another fan suggested.

MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 08: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (#88 JR Motorsports Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet) with wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole prior to the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on April 8,2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It would be pretty cool to see Dale Jr. getting involved in an official capacity.