NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Coffin Photos

Some sports fans will support one team for as long as they live. Others may even want that fandom reflected to the very end.

The Athletic's Jon Machota posted photos of Dallas Cowboys-inspired caskets. These coffins are painted in the NFL team's colors with their iconic star.

Sticking by a sports franchise after one's final heartbeat may seem extreme to some. However, a few Cowboys fans welcomed the idea of representing America's Team after meeting their maker.

It does indeed take the "die-hard fan" label to another level.

On the other hand, other fans saw an easy opening for jokes at the team's expense.

This might feel like a tad much to the casual onlooker. Heck, plenty of avid sports lovers will think this is crossing a line from passion to an unhealthy obsession.

But hey, it's their life (and death) to spend accordingly.

Of course, Cowboys fans would rather see their logo foisted on a championship banner. Dallas hasn't won -- or appeared in -- a Super Bowl since 1996.