The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Dalvin Cook’s Unfortunate Luck With Loose Football

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ballCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 16: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball while defended by Buster Skrine #24 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Monday night’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears played out as a classic NFC North slugfest with strong defense from both teams coupled with a batch of field goals.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook struggled to get going against the Bears defensive line early on in Monday’s game. The 25-year-old out of Florida State has had a borderline MVP-caliber 2020 so far, but Chicago’s highly touted defense was able to keep him in check. Over the last two games, Cook has amassed 478 total yards and six total touchdowns.

But Minnesota’s star running back got the attention of NFL fans in an unfortunate way on Monday. Cook took the ball early on in the fourth quarter and turned upfield for a few yards but was quickly tackled by the swarming Bears defense.

As he went down, he lost the football but remained right above the original spot of the fumble. When he landed on the ground, the ball was positioned right near his groin, leading to a likely painful experience.

Take a look at some of the NFL world’s reactions to Cook’s unlucky bounce:

Fortunately, Cook returned after the play and started the next series on the field.

The Vikings grabbed a late lead against the Bears thanks to Adam Thielen’s second receiving touchdown. Minnesota desperately needs a win if they want to remain in contention for an NFC playoff berth.

The Bears and Vikings game is currently on ESPN.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.