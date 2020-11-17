NFL World Reacts To Dalvin Cook’s Unfortunate Luck With Loose Football

Monday night’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears played out as a classic NFC North slugfest with strong defense from both teams coupled with a batch of field goals.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook struggled to get going against the Bears defensive line early on in Monday’s game. The 25-year-old out of Florida State has had a borderline MVP-caliber 2020 so far, but Chicago’s highly touted defense was able to keep him in check. Over the last two games, Cook has amassed 478 total yards and six total touchdowns.

But Minnesota’s star running back got the attention of NFL fans in an unfortunate way on Monday. Cook took the ball early on in the fourth quarter and turned upfield for a few yards but was quickly tackled by the swarming Bears defense.

As he went down, he lost the football but remained right above the original spot of the fumble. When he landed on the ground, the ball was positioned right near his groin, leading to a likely painful experience.

Take a look at some of the NFL world’s reactions to Cook’s unlucky bounce:

Dalvin Cook took a ball right to the… Well… pic.twitter.com/y3kd7LjJwR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 17, 2020

Please respect Dalvin Cook’s privacy during this difficult time. — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) November 17, 2020

There are a lot of ways to land on a football. This is the worst way. https://t.co/hw0XLIaCyg — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) November 17, 2020

Sale lesionado Dalvin Cook😬 pic.twitter.com/ZbuVV9IdaP — Jorge Tinajero (@jorgetinajeroe) November 17, 2020

Fortunately, Cook returned after the play and started the next series on the field.

The Vikings grabbed a late lead against the Bears thanks to Adam Thielen’s second receiving touchdown. Minnesota desperately needs a win if they want to remain in contention for an NFC playoff berth.

The Bears and Vikings game is currently on ESPN.