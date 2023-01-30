NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's 2-Word Message

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin had a two-word message for everyone on Monday.

Hamlin, who has been the subject of some crazy conspiracy theories, is alive and well.

"Love Y’all," he wrote on Monday.

NFL fans love the message.

"RIP conspiracy theories then once and for all?" on e fan wrote.

"We love you too Damar," one fan added.

"The conspiracy theorists are BIG MAD," another fan added.

"Hamlin trolling the conspiracy theorists…you love to see it," one fan added.

Continue to heal up, Damar.