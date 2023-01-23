NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Sunday Night Announcement
The Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon.
Buffalo had a special guest in attendance, though, with Damar Hamlin making his appearance.
Hamlin made a postgame announcement.
"We’ll be back… don’t even trip," he announced following the team's loss.
NFL fans are loving the message.
"Heal up... enjoy your time off as best you can.." one fan wrote.
"I love Damar , I love his spirit, but they are young and have time to grow and play and win. It’s us fans that have been rooting for this team for 30 + years not seeing any results. It’s really 2 different perspectives," one fan added.
"First off, super glad you’re okay and making a great recovery. Secondly, that’s the problem though y’all have had every opportunity to make it to the super bowl, but can’t capitalize. Starting to look more like the cowboys year after year," another fan wrote.
"Sometimes it’s not about the W on the scoreboard. So glad to see you doing so well," one fan added.
Get well soon, Damar.