NFL World Reacts To Darren Waller, Raiders News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the football after a reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Darren Waller is going to be a focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders offense for at least the next several years.

This Saturday morning, Waller and the Raiders agreed on a contract extension. It's a three-year extension worth $51 million.

"Breaking: Pro-Bowl TE Darren Waller and the Raiders reached agreement today on a three-year contract extension with $51 million in new money," said ESPN's Adam Schefter. “'This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,' said Walker’s agent Drew Rosenhaus."

A big development in Vegas for one of the NFL's best tight ends.

Darren Waller has spent the last four years of his NFL career with the Raiders. Prior, he spent two seasons in Baltimore. Overall, Waller has 270 catches for 3,184 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career.

Waller and the Raiders begin the NFL season this Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers.