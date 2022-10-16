NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams Discipline News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Davante Adams shoved a cameraman following the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, but he won't be facing discipline anytime soon.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders wide receiver won't be facing discipline until the legal process is played out.

Charges have been filed by the cameraman against Adams for what happened.

"Davante Adams is unlikely to be disciplined by the NFL until the legal process concludes, sources say. He’ll remain on the field until then," Rapoport tweeted.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what's happened.

"They should just suspend him this week, He'll learn," one fan wrote.

"This is all a load of crap, let the guy play. Cameraman is just reaching for an undeserving bag and chiefs fans are sensitive so they went along with it," one fan added.

"Not sure why this is taking so long. Plenty of evidence," another fan wrote.

"Absurd—dude ran out in front of him, he reacted. No one was hurt! How about we all act like men and move on," another fan suggested.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are currently on a bye week. They're set to take on the Texans next weekend.