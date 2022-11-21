NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams Postgame Video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders haven't had much to celebrate so far this season.

That changed on Sunday night.

The Raiders topped the Broncos on a game-winning touchdown catch by Davante Adams in overtime. Following the catch, Adams had some words for Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain.

"He's too young, he's not there yet, he's not there yet!" Adams said.

The NFL world took to social media to react to the postgame video on Sunday.

"Surtain vs Adams this year (via PFF charting) 14 targets 9 catches 139 yards 5 first downs 2 touchdowns 2 PBUs," one fan wrote.

"PS2 is already at legendary status if he’s gonna get this treatment, also that last play was zone," one fan added.

"I’ll give you your credit and say you burned him yesterday you want that battle but he did strap you the time before so…… I’d the battle is tied," one fan added.

"Bro beat a zone coverage then is so insecure about himself he goes after the guy that covers him in man. LMAO," another fan wrote.

Neither the Raiders nor the Broncos have been able to do much talking this year. They've both been incredible disappointments.

So, if they want to talk a bit after a rare win, so be it.