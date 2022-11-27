NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams Punishment Decision

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL World isn't thrilled with the decision to heavily fine Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Raiders wideout has been hit with a big fine for arguing with a referee last weekend.

Adams got into it with an official during the win over the Broncos last weekend.

"The NFL fined #Raiders WR Davante Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct – abusive language towards an official in last week’s over the #Broncos. Adams was upset about a no-call for a hit by Justin Simmons, who was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness on the play," Tom Pelissero tweeted.

The NFL World is pretty upset by the fine.

"So Adams was right and had reason to berate the ref. Adams got it right," one fan wrote.

"How does this even make sense," one fan added.

"So... Tae got fined nearly $30,000 for just bad language?" another fan wondered.

"So, does this mean coaches never cuss officials out?" one fan wondered.

"Can’t wait until I’m rich enough to cuss out the ref," another fan joked.

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Get your checkbook ready, Davante.