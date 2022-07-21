NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Chiefs Star

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jim Lynch died at age 76, according to Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.

"RIP Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame All-America LB who became a Pro Bowler with KC Chiefs & starter on defense that won Super Bowl IV," Gosselin wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Got to know Jim in my years covering the Chiefs in the 1970s. Class act on and off the field. He understood there was more to life than football."

Playing alongside Hall of Fame linebackers Willie Lanier and Bobby Bell, Lynch led Kansas City to a Super Bowl IV victory. The 1968 Pro Bowler compiled 17 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries over 151 career games.

Kansas City inducted Lynch into the team's Hall of Honor in 1990. Two years later, the former Notre Dame standout also made the College Football Hall of Fame.

Fans celebrated Lynch's life and off the field following the tragic news.

Rest in peace, Jim Lynch.