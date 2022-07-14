NFL World Reacts To Death Of Rashard Anderson

Rashard Anderson, a former cornerback for the Carolina Panthers, died at the age of 45.

Khari Thompson of the Clarion Ledger reported Anderson's passing on Wednesday.

After a standout career at Jackson State, Jackson got selected with the 23rd pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. He played 27 games with the Panthers and later went to the Canadian Football League.

Anderson's alma mater mourned his death.

"Today is a sad day for the JSU family," Jackson State Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said in a statement shared by the school. "Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

While no cause of death has been given, former Jackson State teammate Marcus Rogers wrote "cancer sucks" in a tribute to Anderson.

"Lost a brother, friend, teammate this morning. My Dude was a Father, son, nephew, and uncle," Rogers wrote. "My Dawg Rashard Anderson, former 1st Rd pick Carolina, JSU Grad and Forest High Alum has transitioned."

"Devastated over this," Jackson State football play-by-play announcer Rob Jay wrote. "Rest in heaven my friend."

Members of the Panthers community also expressed their sympathy.

Our condolences go out to Anderson's friends and family. Rest in peace.