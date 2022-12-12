NFL World Reacts To Deebo Samuel Injury Diagnosis

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Everyone feared the worst when San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel got carted off the field during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fortunately, Samuel and the 49ers appeared to have avoided the worst-case scenario.

Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the 49ers expect Samuel to return from an MCL sprain during the regular season. With only four games remaining, he's thus not believed to miss too much time.

That's certainly a relief after seeing him get carted off with tears in his eyes Sunday. Fans exhaled over the assuring development.

Losing the All-Pro would have been a massive blow to an offense now relying on third-string quarterback Brocky Purdy. While it's unclear how many games Samuel will miss, getting him back for the playoffs should be San Francisco's main priority.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see if the 49ers save him for the postseason. They can clinch the NFC West by beating the Seattle Seahawks this week, and they're unlikely to catch the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles for the conference's No. 1 seed and first-round bye.

Perhaps he'll get some light work in the final game or two to prepare for the playoffs, but one can assume Samuel won't play this Thursday night.