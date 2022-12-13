NFL World Reacts To Deebo Samuel's Return Timeline

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball as he is chased by Dustin Colquitt #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers appeared to have dodged a bullet.

Onlookers feared the worst when the star wide receiver got carted off the field during Sunday's blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tests revealed Monday that Samuel suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee and a sprained left ankle.

Having avoided a significant break or tear, Samuel could return during the regular season. Via ESPN's Adam Schefter, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he hopes to have Samuel back in approximately three weeks.

All things considered, fans are relieved that Samuel won't miss more time with a severe injury. However, many onlookers want the 49ers to sit him for the regular season's final four games to focus on the playoffs.

The 49ers can clinch the NFC West by beating the Seattle Seahawks this Thursday night.

Barring a Philadelphia Eagles collapse, San Francisco will almost certainly garner the No. 2 or 3 seed. That's no longer a major difference with only one team per conference receiving a first-round bye.

It'd thus be risky to bring back Samuel for a potentially inconsequential Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Perhaps the 49ers would just play him on the opening drive or quarter before sitting him and their other healthy starters.

Either way, it's great news that the 49ers expect Samuel to be ready in January.