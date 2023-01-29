NFL World Reacts To DeMeco Ryans, Texans News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

DeMeco Ryans could coach in the Super Bowl if the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Wins or lose, the defensive coordinator could be poised to receive a new job opportunity next season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ryans is the favorite for the Houston Texans' head-coaching vacancy. However, they can't hold a second interview with him until after the NFC Championship Game.

"Anyone who has played with, for or against DeMeco Ryans will attest that he has elite leadership skills: a great communicator, motivator and teacher," ESPN's Field Yates wrote. "We saw it as a player and have seen it during his excellent run as a coordinator. This would be a huge hire for Houston."

While fans think Ryans deserves the opportunity, 49ers fans would hate to see him go. Others are also worried the Texans wouldn't be patient enough to let him build a winning team.

Houston fired Love Smith after one season right after doing the same thing to David Culley.

"Just stay with the 49ers," a San Francisco fan pleaded.

"No way I'd take the Texans job," another fan said.

"I hope the Texans have learned from the past couple of years and treat DeMeco right by giving him time," a fan wrote. "We're nowhere close to competing for chips, we need to build up the entire organization."

"They'll fire you in one year man," a fan warned. "Don't do it."

The 49ers finished the season first in yards and points allowed. Ryans' unit garnered two interceptions in last Sunday's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Houston could watch Sunday's game closely. Per Schefter, the Texans also "think highly" of Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who interviewed two weeks ago.