NFL World Reacts To Derrick Henry Injury Update

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have a short week to prepare for a relatively inconsequential Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Monday's injury report could foreshadow some key players missing the Week 17 contest.

Derrick Henry was among 11 players estimated as a non-practice participant Monday. The Titans cited a hip injury for the star running back.

Regardless of Week 17's outcomes, the Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title next weekend. That could certainly make the decision easier for Tennessee to rest Henry, who has handled an NFL-high 319 carries this season.

Thursday's game may not matter much for the Titans, but it's the biggest week of the season for many fantasy football managers. They're worried about potentially entering a championship matchup without King Henry.

Henry has accrued 1,808 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns for his fantasy investors this season. He's delivered in crunch time, exceeding 100 rushing yards with a score in each of the last three games.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were also listed on Tennessee's injury report with ankle injuries. Whether they rest some key starters, they could enter Thursday's game banged up.

Since winning seven of eight games, the Titans have dropped five straight to cede control of the AFC South. With Tannehill's status in peril, they'll need Henry healthy to take down the Jaguars in Week 18 for their third consecutive division title.