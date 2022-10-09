NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend News

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight since the NFL handed him his suspension for sexual misconduct with several female massage therapists.

However, that changed this weekend.

Watson, who will return to the Cleveland Browns later this season, was spotted out with his longtime girlfriend.

The NFL quarterback was away from the Browns, out with his girlfriend in California.

"Deshaun Watson made his way to Los Angeles before heading back to northeast Ohio to rejoin his teammates ... having a date night with his girlfriend at Catch Steak," TMZ Sports reports.

It's going to be interesting to see how the NFL's fan base responds to Watson once he's back.

"It’s so crazy that he has a gf. Like imagine telling your friends that you’re dating Deshaun Watson," one fan wrote.

"She probably believes he is innocent and thinks she really knows him. He is a rich good looking athlete. He could get a lot of girls that are not pathetic," another fan added.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans and Jilly Anais attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The Browns, meanwhile, are hanging around .500 without Watson. They'll look to make a run at the AFC North once he's back later this year.