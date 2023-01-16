NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Girlfriend Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans and Jilly Anais attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns had a disappointing 2022 season, missing out on the playoffs.

But Watson appears to be in a decent mood heading into the 2023 offseason.

On Monday, Deshaun's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, shared some vacation photos. She appears to be enjoying the trip with Deshuan.

"Ride the wave 🌊," she wrote.

NFL fans have taken to the comment section of the social media posts on Monday.

"making the 3rd slide my wallpaper," one fan wrote.

"That's that Watson money," another fan wrote.

"Watson Better be ready next season he cost me hella bread on that browns game," another fan wrote.

"Those abs girl!!!! 🔥🔥🔥," one fan added.

Watson and the Browns missed out on the playoffs in 2022, with the quarterback getting suspended for most of the year, following his sexual harassment allegations.

The Browns traded for the ex-Houston Texans quarterback last offseason.