NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Lawsuit Plan News

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has reportedly already made a decision on how he'll respond if the NFL suspends him for an entire season.

According to a report, Watson has already decided he's going to sue the NFL in federal court if he receives a season-long suspension.

Yikes.

"Another note: If Watson ends up incurring the full-year suspension the #NFL is seeking - either from the arbitrator or a league appeal of Robinson’s decision - I’m told his camp and the @NFLPA have already made the decision to file a lawsuit against the league in federal court," wrote Charles Robinson.

"so Deshaun Watson & his legal team literally SETTLED 20 of 24 sexual harassment lawsuits... ...but now he's the victim & will sue the NFL... ok, sure hope he gets a season-long suspension to see this play out," wrote Warren Sharp.

It's going to be very interesting to see how this plays out.

Watson and the Browns should soon find out if he's being disciplined by the NFL. All signs say yes.