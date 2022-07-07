NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Punishment Offer

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's three-day hearing ended last week, and Judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to rule on any discipline after the NFL and NFL Players Association submit post-hearing briefs.

However, both sides could still reach an agreement beforehand.

On ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, via Cleveland.com, Dan Graziano said there are "continued negotiations" for a settlement. According to the NFL insider, the league has "insisted" on an indefinite suspension to protect against any new information coming to light.

While the NFL was reportedly willing to make him eligible to re-apply after 12 games, rather than a full season, Watson and the NFLPA doesn't want to accept an indefinite suspension.

Onlookers are attempting to analyze the meaning behind these discussions. The league might not be confident in the impartial judge's pending ruling if attempting to settle below its original request.

If the NFL would consider a 12-game suspension, there's a solid chance the league expects a lighter penalty from Robinson. At least, that's how the situation looks in light of Graziano's reporting.

One way or another, a decision should arrive within a week or two.