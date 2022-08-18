NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Suspension News

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association have reportedly reached a settlement in the Deshaun Watson case.

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has received an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine. The Browns and the league will also each donate $1 million, totaling a $7 million fund supporting the education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault.

The NFL appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson's initial ruling of a six-game suspension. Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to the appeal, but the two sides reached an agreement before he made his verdict.

Following the announcement, the NFL world quickly realized that Watson will be eligible to return in Week 13 to face his former team, the Houston Texans.

It's hard not to question the timing, especially since most discipline tends to come down in an even number. While it's at best icky to maneuver discipline for multiple sexual assault allegations around the schedule, one can wonder if anyone had this matchup in mind when landing on 11 games.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the settlement is not yet signed, but both sides have agreed to the terms. That should make this punishment final following a lengthy process.

Barring an outside addition, Cleveland will likely turn to Jacoby Brissett until Watson can return on Dec. 4.