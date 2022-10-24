NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now.

The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs.

On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the Panthers, Brown trolled Brady on social media with some Instagram posts.

They're pretty despicable, one in particular.

What's wrong with Antonio Brown?

"Takes a very hateful guy to post stuff like this," Rick Stroud tweeted.

"Hey they knew what they were getting when they signed him," one fan added.

"Tom didn’t care when it was benefitting him, so I don’t care now," one fan added on Twitter.

"Sad that people keep giving him the attention that he craves," another fan wrote.

Trolling about the game is one thing, but mocking the divorce rumors is clearly crossing the line.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brown and Brady won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers during the 2020 season.

Clearly, they're not on good terms anymore.