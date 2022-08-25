NFL World Reacts To DeVonta Smith's Wawa "Addiction"

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 21: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

DeVonta Smith appears to have assimilated to his Philadelphia surroundings.

On Thursday, the Eagles wide receiver confessed to having a Wawa "addiction."

Via John Clark of NBC Sports, the second-year pro said he eats a honey turkey sandwich from the East Coast convenience store every day.

Wawa was delighted to hear Smith's declaration, but they made no mention of him defiantly dismissing the meatball hoagie.

Eagles fans felt a strong kinship to Smith following his admission.

Smith didn't have any Wawa nearby when growing up in Louisiana and winning the Heisman Trophy at Alabama. But he's seen the light since the Eagles traded up to make him the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his first season, Smith caught 64 of 104 targets for 916 yards and five touchdowns. He could take a sizable sophomore leap with defenders more focused on the newly acquired A.J. Brown.

With Wawa as his main vice, the 23-year-old has bulked up this offseason. Despite Smith's claim, his love for Waw isn't "crazy" to anyone who has grown up in Pennsylvania.