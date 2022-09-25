NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)

Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning.

The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown."

Russini and her husband are expecting their second child.

It was a special moment on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" this morning.

"Now I love Dianna Russini. I just wish she liked the Bears," one fan wrote.

"Dianna Russini is the GOAT," another fan added.

"Dianna Russini has had the pregnancy glow, but I never would’ve guessed that cause they only been showing her from the neck up mostly and she been wearing big clothes. Like she’s legit about to pop lol," another fan joked.

"Huge congratulations to ESPN’s Diana Russini announcing from the sidelines she is ready to have her baby, surprising them all that she was pregnant, nevermind ready to deliver! CONGRATULATIONS," one fan added.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: (L-R) Katie Nolan, Dianna Russini and Cassidy Hubbarth attend HEROES at The ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for )

Congrats, Dianna!