NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Antonio Brown Report

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Antonio Brown on domestic violence allegations.

According to Tampa's FOX 13, the warrant was issued for "multiple domestic issues" following an incident Monday involving the mother of his children.

Per the FOX report, the Tampa Police Department filed a risk protection order against Brown on Tuesday.

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the police report stated. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

Police said Brown, who had two guns inside the house, locked himself inside the home when police attempted to talk to him.

Given Brown's long pattern of troubling behavior, this alleged incident doesn't surprise many onlookers. It's also a reminder that NFL teams continued to give him opportunities after he was accused of rape and assaulting a moving truck driver.

Brown should have run out of chances years ago, but it'd be shocking if he ever played another down in the NFL.