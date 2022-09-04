NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Brett Favre News

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be in unfortunate headlines.

According to a report, Favre and the state of Mississippi are being questioned by the FBI for a welfare scandal.

"Stay tuned for more developments on this folks. The corruption among those in power in Mississippi is just stunning, and it has been that way for a long time. The nation's poorest state used welfare money to pay Brett Favre for speeches he never made," Doug Jones reports.

From the report:

Favre has repaid the fees, although not the $228,000 in interest the auditor also demanded. But the revelation by the auditor that $70 million in TANF welfare funds was doled out to a multimillionaire athlete, a professional wrestler, a horse farm and a volleyball complex are at the heart of a scandal that has rocked the nation’s poorest state, sparking parallel state and federal criminal investigations that have led to charges and guilty pleas involving some of the key players.

Favre hasn’t been accused of a crime or charged, and he declined an interview. His lawyer, Bud Holmes, said he did nothing wrong and never understood he was paid with money intended to help poor children. Holmes acknowledged that the FBI had questioned Favre in the case, a fact that hasn’t previously been reported.

NFL fans are concerned.

"Investigate this Mississippi corruption ASAP!" one fan wrote.

"This enraged me so much I couldn’t even tweet about it yesterday. Wealthy grifters & thieves stealing from the poorest of the poor, all the while praising God & then blaming their victims for their poverty. They must be held accountable," one fan added.

"I need to repeat from this quote: "The nation's poorest state used welfare money to pay Brett Favre for speeches he never made" . . . THE NATION'S POOREST STATE used $70M to pay for speeches never given !!!!!!!" one fan added.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.