NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team.

Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as they retreated into the tunnel for halftime. Maxx Crosby picked one up and threw it back into the crowd, which also probably wasn't the smartest decision.

Onlookers admonished the crowd's behavior.

While one can excuse a referee making an honest mistake, these fans decided to act like idiots because a football game wasn't going their way. Besides, the Raiders had nothing to do with the penalty.

The appalling behavior might not have stopped there. Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor accused fans of "shouting out the N word" as they ran into the tunnel at halftime.

Chiefs fans threw a tantrum for nothing; Kansas City escaped with a 30-29 victory following four Travis Kelce touchdowns.