NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Ex-Cheerleaders Report

Lawyers representing the more than 40 ex-Washington Commanders cheerleaders accusing the team of a toxic workplace had an important demand this week.

The lawyers want Republicans responsible for the report about the investigation into the toxic workplace allegations to remove the scandalous photos included in the report.

"Lawyers for more than 40 former Washington Commanders employees are demanding that House Republicans remove "sexualized and salacious photographs" of the NFL team's cheerleaders featured in a GOP-written memo about the football team," NBC News reported this week.

Hopefully, the photos will be removed.

"The Party of Family folks..." one fan wrote.

"Who took the photos and who commissioned the photography ? Who decided on the outfits to be worn ? Who paid the employees ? Yeah right," one fan added.

"Farm animals have more family values than these freaks AND are so much more decent," another fan added.

It's been tough times off the field for the Washington NFL franchise as of late.

This is the latest example of that.