NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Odell Beckham Report

What happened with Odell Beckham Jr. at the airport on Sunday morning?

Beckham Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday morning, cryptically hinting at something that happened.

"Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.." Odell tweeted.

"Never. In. My . Life."

Video appeared to show Beckham getting escorted through the airport by police.

"Dear @AmericanAir why did #OdellBeckhamJr get police escorted off our flight? Why did we all have to get off because of it? We never left yet? @TMZ is gonna have info on this," one person tweeted.

What happened here?

"Dolpbins aren’t letting him leave Miami," one fan joked.

"Only reason obj getting all this attention everywhere is because of of Dallas cowboys showing there interest in him, if it wasn't for cowboys showing there interest , he wouldn't get that much attention at all," another fan speculated.

"So here’s what his tweets were about lol," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a free agent, is believed to be down to the Cowboys, Giants and Bills.

We'll have to see if Sunday's apparent airport incident has anything to do with his future signing.