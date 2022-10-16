NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Skip Bayless News

Skip Bayless and his wife.

Come on, Skip Bayless.

The Fox Sports 1 personality is going viral on social media for his message to Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, who's retired, is actually working for Fox Sports now as an analyst. He was featured on FOX's pregame show on Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon, Bucs tight end Cameron Brate suffered a scary-looking head injury.

Instead of wishing Brate well, Bayless used the opportunity to tweet at Gronkowski.

"Cameron Brate suffers another head injury, carted off. Very scary. Gronk: your best buddy Tommy really needs you now," he tweeted.

Time and place, Skip.

"Using a head injury to tweet something like this is gross. @FS1 @FOXSports is this the kind of thing you condone?" one fan wrote.

"Let the man enjoy retirement. Not his fault Tom wants to continue playing," one fan added.

"What a piece of s--t this guy is," one fan added on social media.

"Gross tweet, but not surprised coming from you," one fan added.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are currently leading the Bucs, 20-12, on Sunday afternoon.

Brate has reportedly been responsive since getting carted off the field, as well as showing movement.