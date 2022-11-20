NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Stadium Violations

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of TIAA Bank Field during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

An NFL stadium was reportedly hit with some disturbing violations earlier this week.

According to a report, TIAA Bank Field, home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, was hit with more than 100 violations.

It doesn't sound good.

"Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field was cited for over 100 violations following a recent inspection, including dead rodents behind the concession stands," Sports Illustrated reports.

Yikes.

The report about the Jaguars stadium is extremely gross. NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Move the team, change the name. Need new gear but the new logo is awful," one fan wrote.

"The food is so bad it even kills the rats. Must have been the nachos," another fan added.

"This had to be some kind of metaphor for every Jags season since 2007 (excluding 2017)," another fan wrote on social media.

"Two dead rodents, 156 rat droppings, and seven concession stands running without an updated license. I get some things are unavoidable in food service, but at least try to be hygenic," one fan added.

Do better, Jags.