NFL World Reacts To DK Metcalf Punishment Decision

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) looks across the field prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The NFL World was furious with a penalty called on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf last weekend.

Metcalf was hit with a personal foul for talking with an official following a play on Sunday.

NFL fans were furious with the decision.

The NFL doesn't care about the fans who were upset, though.

On Sunday, the league fined the Seahawks wide receiver for the incident.

"The NFL fined #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s loss to the #Bucs," Tom Pelissero reported.

NFL fans are not happy with this news, either.

"So ridiculous. The flag itself was ridiculous," one fan wrote.

"Refs should get fined for bad calls," one fan added.

"$30k for pointing at an official, lol," another fan pointed out on Twitter.

"This league is broken," another fan added on social media.

The Seahawks fell to the Bucs in Germany, as they're now 6-4 on the year.