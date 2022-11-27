NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Cheerleaders Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

How about those Dolphins?

Miami continued its run of dominance on Sunday, as the Dolphins topped the Houston Texans, 30-15, to improve to 8-3 on the regular season.

During the game, the Dolphins cheerleaders made sure to have their fun on the field.

Few cheerleading teams, if any, have gotten as much attention as the Dolphins group this year - and for good reason.

Dolphins fans are big supporters of the Miami cheerleading squad this year.

"Gooo group 3 🐬🫶🏼," one fan wrote.

"PURRR," another fan added.

"love this team!!!," another fan added.

"I’m from Paris FRANCE just for the dolphins game !!!! If you see a French Flag in the stadium, it’s me !!!!" another fan wrote.

The Dolphins and their cheerleaders are going to be tough to stop moving forward, that is for sure.