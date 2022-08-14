NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Crushing Injury News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins' defense took a tough hit during the preseason opener.

According to a report from Doug Kyed, Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams is out for the year with a torn ACL.

"Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player who had impressed in training camp," he reports.

That's a brutal loss.

Fans are heartbroken by the news.

"Can’t have anything nice man," one fan wrote.

"Wow man…I feel gutted for Trill. He put so much work to get to this point and was most likely gonna play significant time. Hate to see this. He’ll be back next year tho for sure…prayers up Trill get well soon," another fan added.

"So much pain. Was having a fantastic camp," one fan added.

Get well soon, Trill.