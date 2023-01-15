NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Player's Wife Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are leading the Buffalo Bills - yes, you read that correctly, the Dolphins are winning - 24-20 on Sunday afternoon.

Miami's most recent score came on a defensive touchdown, when lineman Zach Sieler scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score.

Zach's wife is now going viral on social media.

"Zach Sieler just scored his first career touchdown. It happened in a playoff game to take the lead with his team a massive underdog. His wife's reaction is everything," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

That's pretty awesome.

The Dolphins and the Bills are playing on CBS.