NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Shocking Mistakes

The Miami Dolphins couldn't get out of their own way late against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Miami, trailing by three points, repeatedly had problems getting its plays off in time.

On a game-deciding fourth and one attempt, the Dolphins got a delay of game.

That's inexcusable.

"Just inexcusable. Good lord. This is on McDaniels as much as it is anyone. They reset the play clock on 4th down and still couldn’t do it. Could have had a QB sneak and instead at to throw," one fan wrote.

"Mike McDaniels’ inability to get play alls in for a rookie QB is crushing Miami’s offense," one fan added.

"McDaniels has to get the play in sooner. Ridiculous," another fan added.

The Bills are leading the Dolphins, 34-31, with two minutes to play on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on CBS.