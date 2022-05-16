NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees Retirement Speculation

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints talk after the game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.The New England Patriots defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-27. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

We've already had one legendary NFL quarterback come out of retirement this offseason. Could we have another?

Sunday night, Drew Brees had quite the tweet in response to Sunday's report from the New York Post.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," he tweeted.

Wait - you may play football again?

That's quite the admission - assuming he's serious, anyway.

The Saints have had a big offseason, landing players like Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu. In the NFL Draft, New Orleans selected former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

Perhaps Brees is now motivated to make a run at another Super Bowl?

We'll find out soon.