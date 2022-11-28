NFL World Reacts To Eagles Cheerleader Photo

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 2: Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders dance during the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 2, 2006 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Packers 31-9. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images) Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Sunday night's game between two NFC powers is a big one.

The 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles are hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who are trying to keep their season alive this weekend.

Philadelphia's crowd is amped up for this one. So, too, are their cheerleaders.

The Eagles cheerleaders went viral on social media before kickoff Sunday night.

"Returning home has never felt better!! Happy Gameday! 💚" they wrote.

"Sweet 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍" one fan wrote.

"OH MY YES!!!!" another fan added.

"😍😍😍😍," one fan added.

The Eagles cheerleaders have been ready for this one leading up to Sunday night all week.

The Eagles and the Packers are currently underway on "Sunday Night Football."

The game is airing on NBC.