NFL World Reacts To Eagles Player's Unfortunate Announcement

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a great weekend, but things took a turn for the worse Monday.

The Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a pulverizing victory over the New York Giants on Saturday night. Two days later, Gardner-Johnson said his car got stolen.

He posted an Instagram Live video (h/t Eagles Nation) saying he knows "exactly" who took his vehicle.

"Don’t worry, we got y’all on camera," Gardner-Johnson said. "That’s how y’all get down in Philly.. after a win?"

Fans and former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese shared their displeasure over the unfortunate development.

The New Orleans Saints traded Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles for future considerations shortly before the 2022 season began. He proved an excellent late addition, accruing six interceptions in 12 games.

"How did the Eagles pull off a trade for Johnson?" play-by-play announcer Joe Davis asked during Saturday's FOX broadcast. "How did the Saints let this guy go?"

Gardner-Johnson must deal with a stolen car while preparing for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers in Philadelphia.