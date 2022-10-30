NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Injury News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles' defense has taken a tough hit.

Philadelphia rookie Jordan Davis, who was taken with the 13th overall pick in the draft, has been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's game.

This is a tough loss.

"Jordan Davis was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. He will not return," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Hopefully it's nothing too serious, but he won't return on Sunday afternoon.

"Hate to see it. He’s a beast. Hope he comes back 100%," one fan wrote.

"Hope it's nothing serious," one fan added.

"Prayers up for the big DAWG," one fan wrote on social media on Sunday.

The Eagles are currently leading the Steelers, 28-13, on Sunday afternoon.